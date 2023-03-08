AR Game ‘Peridot’ launches on May 9

Game developer Niantic announced that its augmented reality game, ‘Peridot’, will be going live on March 9.

‘Peridot’ is an AR game that has a theme similar to pet simulator ‘Tamagotchi’. The virtual pet game will have users walking their ‘peridots’ in real life. In addition, users can discover new places, take photos, and collect items along the way. Steps done in the game can be counted through the Health app so the counter runs even when it’s closed.

An accompanying official announcement video was revealed- the 30-second teaser revealed potential virtual pets that can be collected, including a unicorn, dragon, and cheetah, among others. Niantic said that there will be ‘infinite Peridot archetypes’, with players working together to expand the in-world species.

Pre-registration for ‘Peridot’ is now available for iPad and iPhone users through the App Store. The AR game is free to play with in-app currency to purchase items.