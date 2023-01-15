AR Shopping to become available on the Apple Store app

Mark Gurman, Bloomberg analyst, claimed that a future update to the Apple Store app will have users able to shop using augmented reality on their iPhones.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple was working on an AR shopping feature in 2020 and have started testing it in stores recently. However, there’s no information as to when it will become available to all customers. The Bloomberg analyst further said that an API will be released for developers so they could use it on their respective companies and retail shops.

The augmented reality feature will allow users to scan a product using their iPhones, to which information about specifications and pricing will become a screen overlay. Gurman said that if the AR shopping feature will debut then it will serve as a ‘taste of what’s to come’ in the near future, which will coincide with the release of the much-awaited mixed reality headset.