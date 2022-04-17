Areas in close proximity to Foxconn facilities placed under lockdown

Zhengzhou authorities have placed several areas under lockdown and near Foxconn’s manufacturing facilities.

The Chinese government has assumed a zero-tolerance Covid measure to try and eliminate the spread of the virus. Regions with reported cases are held in lockdown and recently include Kunshan, which is home to Apple assembly partners Luxshare Precision, Wistron, Quanta and Pegatron.

Some areas within the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone have been put in lockdown- residents are forced to stay at home as mandated by Chinese officials. It’s also the location where the primary iPhone manufacturing plant is found. Mandatory testing measures have been put in place, which herald possible quarantine periods.

iPhone supply may be affected, especially if the lockdown stays and doesn’t get lifted soon. It’s believed that the Foxconn factory is key to the iPhone supply staying on track in terms of production. Shutdowns have happened with Foxconn before- in March, its Shenzhen factory was closed due to local lockdown.