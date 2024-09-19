Arizona-based TSMC firm tasked with manufacturing A16 chips

The TSMC plant in Arizona has been given the task of manufacturing Apple’s A16 chips.

Advertisements

Tim Culpan, an independent journalist recently reported that the A16 chip is now being manufactured in TSMC in Arizona. The A16 chip first debuted for the iPhone 14 Pro and apparently being revived in quantities at the Fab 21 facility using the 4nm N4P process for consistent performance and quality. This move corroborates a report that claims the A16 chip will be assigned to Arizona as Apple allows an advanced mobile processor to be made in a relatively new US facility rather than elsewhere.

As to where the A16 chips will be used is yet to be determined, but it’s believed that they will be for a new iPad model or the next-generation iPhone SE. The move is to comply with the US federal law CHIPS and Science Act to promote domestic semiconductor production.