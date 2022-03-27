Arizona receives Wallet App State ID and Driver’s license feature

Apple recently released its iPhone Wallet app feature to allow users in Arizona to store their state IDs and driver’s license digitally.

Today, those who are living in Arizona can add their state ID or driver’s license to the Wallet app and present it with just a tap from their Apple Watch or iPhone to get through TSA security checkpoints. Apple mentioned that TSA checkpoints that support the Wallet ID feature are available in other states, and users should confirm ahead of time to prevent delays.

Apple says other states are ready to have the Wallet app ID and driver’s license integration, including Ohio, Mississippi, Colorado, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. Other states, such as Utah, Oklahoma, Maryland, Kentucky, Iowa, Connecticut and Georgia will also have support in the near future.

The state ID and driver’s license feature is available to the iPhone 8 and later, as well as the Apple Watch Series 4 and later with iOS 15.4 and watchOS 8.4, respectively.