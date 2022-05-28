ARRIS’ DOCSIS 3.1 Modem and Router Combo is Nearly $100 Off

Save on monthly rental costs and upgrade to a dual-band router with the ARRIS Surfboard DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem and WiFi Router. Today, the dual-function home device is down to just $152.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The Surfboard Dual Modem and Router is compatible with most US cable companies, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox and other cable internet companies. Setting up the equipment is a snap, and soon you’ll be able to connect to the internet and access cable services just as you were before.

32 downstream and 8 upstream channels can accommodate speeds of up to 4 Gbps, and there’s dual-band technology alongside four ethernet ports for wired connections. It’s one way to save up on modem rental fees, and it’s easy enough that anyone can set it up as their home wifi network.

Grab the $97 discount and save more long-term with the ARRIS Surfboard DOCSIS 3.1 and Wi-Fi Router today!