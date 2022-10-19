‘Ask Apple’ for developers launches online

Apple has launched a new program, called ‘Ask Apple’, to help developers with their apps.

The interactive program assumes a Q&A format, where developers can connect with Apple experts and engineers in 25-minute sessions or via Slack.

Participants can speak with Apple designers, engineers, and evangelists surrounding app-creation technologies and how they can implement beta features, Dynamic Island and SwiftUI, among others.

The Cupertino-based company claims that a lot of developers from around the world wanted the Q&A session as they ‘hunger for conversation with Apple experts and one-on-one support’.

‘Ask Apple’ is free for developers who have signed up with the Apple Developer Enterprise Program and Apple Developer Program. The first session is set to begin starting October 17 through the 21st, and those who are interested can sign up to participate in the 25-minute ‘office hour’ sessions.

Full details surrounding the ‘Ask Apple’ program can be viewed on Apple’s official developer website.