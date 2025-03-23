News

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is now available to play on Mac

By Samantha Wiley
Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has debuted on the Mac.

The game launched at the same time as its Xbox, Windows, and PlayStation 5 counterparts, and marks the first time to do so. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is part of a long-standing franchise, this time set in feudal Japan. Players get into the action as the Templar Order and Assassin Brotherhood are fighting, with options to play Yasuke (a samurai) or Fujibayashi Naoe (a ninja). Both characters play differently from each other, and there are unique weapon options, skills, and progression paths. Yasuke is good at combat while Fujibayashi is the preferred character for stealth missions.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows offers an open-world exploration with changing seasons and weather. On the Mac, the game requires an M series chip. Real-time ray tracing becomes an option for users running an M4 or M3 machine. The game is available at the Mac App Store and has a $70 price tag.

