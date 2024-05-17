News

Assassin’s Creed Shadows launching on m-series Macs

By Samantha Wiley
Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The newest game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise is heading to Apple Silicon Macs on November 15.

Ubisoft recently announced the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows for Macs, the Xbox Series X and S, Windows, and the PlayStation 5. The video trailer is around four minutes in length and shows off the protagonist and realistic environments. The game is set in 16th-century Japan with the protagonist being a samurai and shinobi assassin. Assassin’s Creed Shadows offers a progression path with stats, weapon options, skills, and unique playstyles.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available on the Mac App Store once it goes live for $70, along with higher-tier options such as Collector’s Edition, Ultimate, and Gold. Pricing will remain the same on the aforementioned game consoles and platforms. Those interested can pre-order the game through the Mac App Store or watch the official trailer video on Ubisoft’s official YouTube channel.

