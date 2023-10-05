Assistant with Bard to launch on iOS

Tech company Google will be launching its revamped Assistant with generative AI.

Google Assistant is the rival of Siri in terms of being a smart assistant. Recently, Google has announced that Assistant will be gaining a ChatGPT-like upgrade in the form of Bard. Dubbed ‘Assistant with Bard’, the smart assistant has integrated Bard technology, with Google claiming that it will be a ‘more personalized digital assistant.’

Google expounded on the list of benefits of having Assistant with Bard, saying that it can now perform tasks automatically, including ‘planning your next trip, finding details in your inbox, creating a grocery list, or sending a text.’ The technology can float atop a photo to command Bard to come up with a social media post and is believed to integrate with Google Docs and Gmail.

According to Google, Assistant with Bard will be coming to iOS ‘in the coming months’ and after beta period testing.