Astroworld Festival crowd surge kills 8, Injures 300+

The Astroworld Festival event had a tragedy when a sudden crowd surge during an Apple Music-streamed performance killed 8 people and injured more than 300.

Officials in Houston reported that the surge occurred when Travis Scott went on stage to perform. NRG Park was overwhelmed with an estimated 50,000 attendees, and security forces couldn’t contain the panic.

In a press conference, Samuel Pena, Houston Fire Chief mentioned that attendees ran to safety while Scott paused his performance multiple times. Meanwhile, the fire department and security staff helped and rescued injured people.

The mass casualty incident occurred at 9:38 pm where several unconscious people were given CPR. Festival staff helped curb injuries with their quick response. Police are also investigating a drug incident that might have led to more casualties.

Travis Scott’s performance was live-streamed on the Apple Music platform. Following the surge, organizers have cancelled festival proceedings and released a statement thanking emergency workers and offering condolences to the families.