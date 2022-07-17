ASUS’ PNK ROG Strix Flare Mechanical Keyboard Drops $16

If you’re in the market for a unique mechanical gaming keyboard, now’s the best time to make the upgrade. Today, the ASUS ROG Strix Flare PNK Keyboard is down to just $113.41 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

ASUS is known for producing affordable yet quality tech products, and the ROG Strix Flare is no exception. You get Cherry MX Brown switches alongside per-key lighting and underglow via Aura Sync.

Media keys will let you control music or video playback without having to pause or exit your game. The two-tone color of pink and gray is pleasing on the eyes, and you’ll be happy to know that the keyboard has fully programmable keys and support for macro keyboard recordings.

You can also create your own light logo through the RGB keyboard. There’s even a wrist rest included so you can play your best even during extended gaming sessions. Grab the discounted ASUS mechanical keyboard today!