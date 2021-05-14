Attach the ESR AirTags Keychain (2-Pack) to your AirTag and enjoy 27% off

An Apple AirTag isn’t complete without the requisite keychain. Today, you can get the AirTags Silicone Keychain Cases (2-pack) for just $10.99 from its original price of $15 on Amazon. To do this, just add the on-page coupon to bring the price lower.

Silicone material and AirTags are the perfect match when it comes to tracking and keeping your investment safe. It provides a great fit, is tough and durable enough to last a few years. Plus, it can handle everyday knocks and tumbles and keep your AirTag in good condition. An open design allows for maximum signal output so it won’t interfere with the AirTag’s signal.

Maintaining the keychain is as simple as wiping it whenever it gets dusty. For the 2-pack, you can choose Black, Blue/Black or White/Black depending on your preference.

Any protective case for an Apple product is worth its weight in gold. Don’t forget to add and check out the AirTags Keychain by ESR today!