Audio descriptions and saved items arrive on Apple Store app

Apple has added several features for its Apple Store app, notably the ability to make a list and share it with others.

Users will now be able to save a product in a list in the new Saved Items section right in the Apple Store account page. The list can be shared online and in-store with Apple specialists, to which suggestions and notes may be added. This makes shopping for multiple items easier and comparing what you want with Apple Store specialist recommendations.

The app has also gained product audio descriptions, which lets users hear Apple product and device descriptions even if they’re unable to view or look at the screen. It’s an accessibility feature that will prove to be useful for those who are vision impaired.

These features are now live and available in all regions. Users should update the Apple Store app at the App Store in order to see the changes.