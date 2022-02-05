Audio Enthusiasts Can Now Try the AirPods Max at $100 Off

The promotion for the $100 off AirPods Max deal continues, with the price for any colorway AirPods Max dropping down from $449 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

The AirPods Pro may be your daily driver for listening while on the commute or when you’re out and about, but the AirPods Max is worthy of being your premium headphones when you’re playing games, watching movies or listening to Apple Music. Spatial audio works very well with Apple’s streaming platform, and the difference is a must-experience.

The AirPods Max is available in 5 colorways so you can show it off when you’re outside. It connects to the iPhone well and offers functions such as ‘Hey Siri’, Transparency mode and ANC mode, among others. You’ll stay comfortable even during long sessions, thanks to the memory foam ear cushions and knit-mesh canopy. A single full charge lasts an impressive 20 hours.

Get your $100 off discounted AirPods Max today!