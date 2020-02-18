Audio-Technica Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones is $30 Off

The ATH-SR30 Audio Technica Bluetooth Headphones is normally $99, but today you can get it for $30 less on Amazon. Grab the over-ear headphones in Natural Gray or Charcoal Gray and enjoy clear highs and deep bass for just $69 on Amazon.

Audio-Technica Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones

The single most outstanding feature of the Bluetooth headphones is the battery. A single full charge gives you up to 70 hours of listening pleasure. Instead of a protruding mechanism, the mic and controls are situated right in the ear cup. The Audio Technica headphones’ shell is lightweight and can be folded for easy portability.

The headphone design is minimal and yet manages to tick all the right boxes in terms of audio quality and comfort. You’ll love how the over-ear headphones is always ready when you want to be immersed in music, gaming or watching movies and shows.

The $30 off is an amazing deal for Audio-Technica branded wireless headphones. Buy one before the promotion ends!