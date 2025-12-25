Australia Getting Hypertension Notification Feature

Hypertension notifications for the Apple Watch are now enabled for users in Australia. The TGA, or the Therapeutic Goods Administration, is the regulator for medical devices in Australia. The notification feature for hypertension on Apple Watches has been approved and formally listed on the Australian Register.

The hypertension detection feature was announced by Apple back in September. It’s used for identifying patterns related to increased blood pressure, instead of measuring your blood pressure directly. Data gathered by an optical heart sensor located on the back of Apple Watch models that support the feature is utilized.

The feature can now be activated legally by Apple for users in Australia, with intended use for adults who are in the age of 22 or older and have not been diagnosed with hypertension in the past, and for non-pregnant people. You need to have an Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Apple Watch Series 9 that runs on watchOS26, along with an iPhone 11 or a recent model.