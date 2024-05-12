News

Auto label on AI-Generated content launches on TikTok

By Samantha Wiley
TikTok recently added a label to show viewers that the content is generated using AI.

The announcement came in that an automatic label will be added to AI-generated content via third party platforms to prevent them from misleading or confusing viewers. Content created using AI has always had a label, but this time TikTok will be reaching out and labeling other images created from other platforms. The tool will have Content Credentials, a tech tool made by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity for metadata attachment to facilitate labeling.

The auto label feature appeared today and covered videos and images, and will soon launch on audio-only content as well. AI content on the platform will have a tag that says ‘AI-generated’ under the user name. TikTok said they will add Content Credentials that will be watermarked even when downloaded in the future so users can view the C2PA verification offline.

