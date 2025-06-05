Auto Translate and Polls Might Debut on iOS 26 Messages

Daily DealsNews

By Samantha Wiley
A new rumor claims that the Messages app will have several new features when iOS 26 rolls out.

Apple might introduce new Messages features for iOS 26, particularly an automatic translation feature and the ability to add polls. With automatic translate, the app might change outgoing and incoming messages to your language when speaking with another person who uses another language. Currently, the translate feature can be activated via a long press and choosing ‘translate’. The new feature is said to make the process more intuitive and speed things up.

iOS 26 Messages might also bring the poll feature, which opens a poll for the group participants. It’s believed that Apple Intelligence will come up, such as suggesting categories depending on the user’s needs. Other new features include an updated CarPlay user interface, markdown support for Notes, and the Lock Screen gaining a full-screen animated art in the Music app.

