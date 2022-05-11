Automow Your Lawn in Style with the $308 Off Husqvarna Robotic Lawn Mower

Hang back and relax in the shade or indoors while a robo lawn mower keeps your grass neat and tidy. Today, you can get the Husqvarna Automower Connect Robotic Lawn Mower for just $1,092 from its original price of $1,400 on Amazon.

The Automower 115H looks like a robot mower from the future and acts like it. Using the Automower Connect app you can control the smart lawn mower and configure where it needs to go, along with start and stop commands. It works in small to medium sized yards and up to .4 acres, with technology that lets it cut more blades of grass to produce a uniform, carpet-like appearance.

Husqvarna’s robo mower supports Alexa and Google Home, and it’s electronically powered so it produces zero noise and harmful emissions. It also comes with built-in theft protection to ward off evil intentions. Grab the $308 off Husqvarna Smart Lawn Mower today!