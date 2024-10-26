News

Awesome Sales on Apple Products this Week

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Discounts on Apple products can be found all over Amazon featuring the Apple Pencil Pro, AirTags, MagSafe charger, and Magic Keyboard. 

Apple Pencil Pro: The Apple Pencil Pro is available now for $94.99 from $129, nearing the All-time low record price for the Apple Pencil Pro.

Apple
Apple Pencil Pro: Advanced Tools, Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, and Industry-Leading Low Latency for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Art. Attaches, Charges, and Pairs Magnetically Apple Pencil Pro: Advanced Tools, Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, and... $129.00 $93.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Magic Keyboard: The 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available in black, marked down to $259.99 from $299.00, which is an all-time low price for the product, with the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard also available for $299.00 from its regular price of $349.00

Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), Great Typing Experience, Built-in Trackpad, Function Row, US English - Black Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), Great Typing Experience, Built-in... $299.00 $259.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), Great Typing Experience, Built-in Trackpad, Function Row, US English - Black Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), Great Typing Experience, Built-in... $349.00 $298.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

MagSafe Charger: The MagSafe charger is available for $39.00 from $49.00, offering convenient wireless charging for your iPhone.

Apple MagSafe Charger (2m) - Wireless Charger with Fast Charging Capability, Compatible with iPhone and AirPods ​​​​​​​ Apple MagSafe Charger (2m) - Wireless Charger with Fast Charging Capability, Compatible with iPhone... $49.00 $38.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

AirTags: The AirTag 1 and 4 packs are available for $24.99 and $79.98, respectively. The AirTag is an item that lets you keep track and find your stuff with the help of millions of other Apple devices and precision finding with the Ultra WideBand Technology it carries.

Apple AirTag Apple AirTag $29.00 $24.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Apple AirTag 4 Pack Apple AirTag 4 Pack $99.00 $79.98Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
