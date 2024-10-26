Awesome Sales on Apple Products this Week

Discounts on Apple products can be found all over Amazon featuring the Apple Pencil Pro, AirTags, MagSafe charger, and Magic Keyboard.

Apple Pencil Pro: The Apple Pencil Pro is available now for $94.99 from $129, nearing the All-time low record price for the Apple Pencil Pro.

Magic Keyboard: The 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available in black, marked down to $259.99 from $299.00, which is an all-time low price for the product, with the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard also available for $299.00 from its regular price of $349.00

MagSafe Charger: The MagSafe charger is available for $39.00 from $49.00, offering convenient wireless charging for your iPhone.

AirTags: The AirTag 1 and 4 packs are available for $24.99 and $79.98, respectively. The AirTag is an item that lets you keep track and find your stuff with the help of millions of other Apple devices and precision finding with the Ultra WideBand Technology it carries.