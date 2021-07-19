‘Back to School’ promo launches in Europe

Apple Europe has announced its third iteration of its Back to School promo, with deals now available in the Middle East, Europe and parts in Asia.

Educators and students who are qualified can get a free pair of AirPods when they purchase select iPads and Macs. It was the same kind of promotion that launched in New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the US.

Promo devices include the iPad Air, iPad Pro M1 version, Mac mini, Mac Pro, the 24 inch iMac, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. After the purchase, students and educators can opt to upgrade to the AirPods Pro or the AirPods with wireless charging case for an extra cost. AppleCare+ is being offered as well with a 20% discount.

A UNiDAYS verification may be necessary to avail of the promotion. Country-specific terms and conditions are available on the respective Apple websites. Those interested can view the promo on Apple’s official website.