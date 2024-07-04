News

Back to school promo launches in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple’s yearly back to school promo has gone live in Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

Advertisements

Back to school deals are available for higher education teachers and students in the said region. In the UK, customers can get an Apple gift card worth £120 when they purchase selected iPads and Macs, similar to the promotion that went in Canada and the United States. The qualifying purchases are the Mac mini, the M2 iPad Air, the M4 iPad Pro, the iMac, the MacBook Pro, and the new MacBook Air.

Apple

In the other countries, Apple is giving away AirPods for Mac purchases and an Apple Pencil for iPad purchases. Furthermore, students can get AppleCare+ for 20% off. Verification is done via UNiDAYS, with a full terms and conditions clause in the promotional pages. The Back to School Promotion is set to run from today to October 21 for the counties.

Advertisements

