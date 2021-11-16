Back Up Your Essential Files in an Ultra Portable 2TB SSD and Get $60 Off

External SSDs are more reliable than traditional HDDs and tend to last longer too. If you need a portable package that has plenty of capacity, you can buy the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, which is down to just $229 from its original price of $299 on Amazon.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is aptly named as it’s no bigger than an iPhone. The outer shell has a textured surface and can withstand drops of up to 2 meters. It’s also dust- and water-resistant, and has a handy carabiner for attachment purposes.

On the inside, transfer speed is superbly adequate, boasting up to 1,000mb/s write and 1,050 read speeds in optimal conditions. SanDisk’s offering has a built-in 256-bit AES encryption technology to keep your files away from prying eyes.

There’s no better time to snap up a 2TB portable SSD, especially for work from home and mobile setups. At $60 off, it’s definitely worth a look.