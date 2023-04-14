Backend code suggests Apple Card savings account ‘Arriving Soon’

An online tweet by Aaronp613 suggests that Apple’s Savings Account feature for Apple Card will launch soon due to code appearing on a backend Apple code.

The code referred to Daily Cash Savings, which is a hallmark feature for the Savings Account. It’s believed that Apple is making good progress on it, hence the reason why the service will be introduced in the near future. The same thing happened to the Apple Pay Later service, which launched on March 28. There was a code discovered the day before, which indicates that Apple’s Savings is well on its way.

Exclusive: Apple's Savings Account appears to be launching soon as it just showed up on the backend! pic.twitter.com/WqdL1tCcxQ — Aaron (@aaronp613) April 12, 2023

The backend code refers to a ‘terms of service’ and images that Apple might use in the Wallet app. It was discovered in iOS 16.3, but it’s not yet clear if upgrading to iOS 16.3 is needed to register or use the service. Once it goes live, Apple Card users can sign up through Goldman Sachs.