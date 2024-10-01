‘Balatro’ arrives on Apple Arcade and App Store

Card game ‘Balatro’ recently debuted on the App Store and Apple Arcade.

Balatro was teased as a newcomer to the Apple ecosystem in September. It’s a roguelike deck-builder where the objective is to create a winning poker hand. However, there are special cards with abilities that change how the classic card game is played. Chips are collected versus blinds, and the ultimate challenge is beating the boss blind’s final ante. Hidden bonuses are unlocked as players progress to finetune their decks.

Balatro+ arrives on Apple Arcade while Balatro is a paid option in the App Store for mobile devices. The game has launched already for the Xbox Series X/S, the Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, the Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, and Steam. The game has a 97% rating on Steam and a 90 on Metacritic. The paid version is for the iPhone and iPad, or as a free game on the Apple Arcade service.