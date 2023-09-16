‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ gets a Mac release

Hit roleplaying game ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ is set to arrive on the Mac platform.

The PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3 launched in August and received positive reviews from players and critics alike. Developer Larian Studios promised to bring the game to more platforms, including the Xbox Series X and S at the end of the year and the PlayStation 5 in September. Now, it’s headed to macOS and will have full support on September 21.

Thank you from the fiery infernal engine we keep in place of our heart. ❤️‍🔥 We couldn't have asked for a better response to Baldur's Gate 3.



Patch 3 is coming September 21 with full support for BG3 on Mac.



Gather your party: https://t.co/t4tqKMspNm pic.twitter.com/jyUUpxCKc4 — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) September 13, 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a party-based RPG set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe. The title follows the Baldur’s Gate series and is based on the D&D tabletop roleplaying system. The full version is set to arrive on Mac without the need for emulation and other tools. Popular websites and review platforms such as PCMag, GamesRadar, IGN, and Inverse have given the game a perfect score.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is priced at $59.99 on Steam.