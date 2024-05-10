Baldur’s Gate 3 skipping iPad version

Blockbuster RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 was rumored to arrive on the iPad, but the game’s developer has put an end to it recently.

Game developer Larian replied to an X post from a user by the handle ‘Dame Tech’ that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released in 2025 for the iPad Pro and possibly iOS. A reply from Michael Douse said that ‘ur source is silly’, thereby quashing the claim right then and there. Douse did a follow-through and said that he’s ‘constantly impressed with Apple tech’, although he admitted that he’s ‘not up to date with it.’

Apple is enticing developers to port their games over to their hardware, specifically the iPad, iPhone, and Mac. Baldur’s Gate 3 launched on the Mac in September 2023 through Steam and was priced at $59.99. The system requirement for Macs is at least an M1 chip, although an M1 Pro is recommended.