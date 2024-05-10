News

Baldur’s Gate 3 skipping iPad version

By Samantha Wiley
Baldur’s Gate 3

Blockbuster RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 was rumored to arrive on the iPad, but the game’s developer has put an end to it recently.

Game developer Larian replied to an X post from a user by the handle ‘Dame Tech’ that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released in 2025 for the iPad Pro and possibly iOS. A reply from Michael Douse said that ‘ur source is silly’, thereby quashing the claim right then and there. Douse did a follow-through and said that he’s ‘constantly impressed with Apple tech’, although he admitted that he’s ‘not up to date with it.’

Baldur’s Gate 3

Apple is enticing developers to port their games over to their hardware, specifically the iPad, iPhone, and Mac. Baldur’s Gate 3 launched on the Mac in September 2023 through Steam and was priced at $59.99. The system requirement for Macs is at least an M1 chip, although an M1 Pro is recommended.

