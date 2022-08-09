‘Banish’ extension stops ‘Open in App’ Safari Pop-Ups

A new app, called ‘Banish’ removes open in app pop-ups when browsing in Safari.

Websites that have iOS apps often encourage users to open the app instead of continuing to browse on the web. However, it can be a frustrating experience for some users who wish to continue consuming content on the browser rather than going on and downloading the app.

A new Safari extension, which was developed by Alex Zamoshchin has been launched and combats the annoying ‘open in app’ pop-ups that appear in popular websites.

The app runs on iPad and iPhone and can specifically get rid of the aforementioned intrusions. Unfortunately, it does not remove similar banners that appear on top of Safari that recommends the user to install the corresponding app.

To remove the banner it’s recommended that users uninstall the respective app. ‘Banish’ is available at the App Store and is a paid app that costs $2.