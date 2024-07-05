Basic ad-free subscription by Netflix to be discontinued

Netflix’s plan to phase out its cheapest subscription tier that’s free of ads is in motion, starting from Canada and the UK, with other countries set to follow.

Netflix users have reportedly received on-screen notifications in regards to the last day of the ad-free service, and are suggested to upgrade their plan to continue the service. Viewers are given the option of getting Standard, a cheaper subscription with adverts, or the Standard that’s more expensive or the Premium 4k plan Netflix offers.

Netflix users in the UK can sign up for the subscription with ads for £ 4.99 or the Standard plan costing £10.99 which provides 1080p streaming access, downloading content for up to 2 devices, and allows simultaneous viewing on up to 2 devices.

Canadian users also received the same notification as the users in the UK with the Standard with ads plan for $5.99, $16.49 for the Standard plan, and $9.99 for the Basic subscription. Users can save $4 by opting for the standard plan with ads.