Be wary of the fake Baldur’s Gate 3 game making rounds on the App Store

By Samantha Wiley
Baldur’s Gate 3

Scam apps on the App Store are being made by scammers, and the latest target for them are fans of the game Baldur’s Gate 3, enticing them with a fake mobile version. Every time a popular game is released, players usually expect or hope for the game to have a mobile offering that will be made in the future, leading to scammers exploiting this.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game made by Larian Studios and is a big AAA game with no intent to have a mobile version of the RPG game, but a scam app of the game has been making rounds on the App Store with some players falling victim. The app, believed to be made by Dmytro Turuk, seems legit since it uses official images of the game with mobile controls layered on top. The fake port demands those who have downloaded to get a subscription priced at $29.99 to play it for 30 days, then agreeing to the terms of service lets them gather the person’s IP address and other information about them.

