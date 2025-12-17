Beats and IShowSpeed Collaborate on Powerbeats Pro 2 Campaign 

Streamer and YouTuber, IShowSpeed, and Beats have collaborated on a short film with a Kung-Fu theme that flaunts the features of the Powerbeats Pro 2. The earbuds are a popular choice among active users like athletes, primarily due to its flexible ear hooks for that extra stability. The earbuds are promoted in the film as the most stable earbuds you could find in the world.

The film is about 5 minutes, following IShowSpeed taking a journey around the globe to work out with a kung-fu master. The kung-fu master is played by Paco Yick, a stunt crew member of Jackie Chan, as he proves a troll on the internet wrong.

The streamer, as of now, is hosting a livestream for the film’s premiere, and he is hosting a giveaway of 5 kits for ‘Master of Speed & Stability’, which includes the movie poster together with a custom-designed, exclusive Powerbeats Pro 2.