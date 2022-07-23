Beats by Dre partners with Nickmercs to release limited edition Beats Studio Buds

The Beats by Dre brand is collaborating with streamer Nickmercs to release a limited edition Beats Studio Buds.

Nick ‘Nickmercs’ Kolcheff is the co-owner of Faze Clan and a Twitch streamer. The new Beats are designed for ‘professional Twitch streamers and the loyal community’ as mentioned in a press release.

Each bud has the black and red design with the words ‘MFAM’, or the Mercs Family logo. As for the Beats Studio case, it has the same black and red colorways with a Spartan helmet, which represents the co-owner’s Greek heritage.

Kolcheff mentioned that he uses the Beats Studio Buds every day, while traveling or working out. He said that he’s excited to partner with Beats to create the MFAM Beats Buds so his community can wear it anywhere. Apple has partnered with the streamer before in releasing several themed Beats headphones.

The limited edition Beats Studio Buds will become available starting July 22 at Best Buy.