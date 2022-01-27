Beats Fit Pro now open for Pre-Order globally

Customers who are waiting for the Beats Fit Pro to become available outside the US can now pre-order them ahead of time.

Beats Fit Pro is now up for pre-order in the following countries- the UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Italy, France and Ireland, among others.

The earbuds are designed for people who are constantly on the move, featuring flexible wingtips for a more secure fit. As far as features are concerned, it’s at par with the AirPods Pro, with the H1 chip, auto device switching, Hey Siri support, spatial audio, Transparency mode and active noise cancellation.

The product will be available on Apple’s official website and features several color options, including sage gray, stone purple, white and black. Beats says the price will be £199.99 in the UK and will have a similar price in other regions.