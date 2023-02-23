Beats Fit Pro updated with three new colors

Beats recently launched three new color options for its Beats Fit Pro lineup.

Beats Fit Pro is the latest subsidiary product to get more colors. Apple often updates the Beats wireless earbuds lineup to give customers more choices, and this time the Fit Pro catalog now comes in Tidal Blue, Coral Pink, and Volt Yellow. The three earbuds still have the same design, with a ‘b’ logo on the main bud in colors that are easily visible. The included case sports the same color inside and out.

The color count of the Beats Fit Pro equals ten, including Sage Grey, Stone Purple, Beats White, and Beats Black, along with a Kim K collaboration of Earth, Dune, and Moon. The newly-announced colors share the same features, including ANC and Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio support, and IPX4 water and sweat resistance.

Those interested can purchase the Beats Fit Pro for $199.99.