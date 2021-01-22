Beats Flex in Gray and Blue now available

Apple is now selling wireless Beats Flex earphones in two colors- Smoke Gray and Flame Blue, which was promised since the product was launched.

In October of 2020 Apple released the Beats Flex and said it would have four color options. However, the product shipped only in Yuzu Yellow and Beats Black. Today, the promise has been fulfilled with the addition of Smoke Gray and Flame Blue, bringing the total to four.

Interested buyers can get them at the nearest Apple Store or at Apple.com. The price of all the Beats-themed wireless earphones are $49.99. If not in stock the preferred color option will be in one business day.

Apple has intended the Beats Flex to be the successor to the UrBeats 3 line. The new model offers improved sound and better battery life at a lower price. The new wireless Beats Flex also has the new Ultra Wideband processor.