News

Beats launches special edition Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro models

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Studio Pro

Beats by Dre has launched three new limited edition Beats Studio Pro headphones in partnership with Kim Kardashian.

Beats had a similar collaboration with the influencer in 2022, launching three Beats Fit Pro headphones in unique colors, namely Earth, Dune, and Moon. All three models have a neutral palette and were inspired by Kim’s signature colors. Hardware-wise, the Pro version of the Beats Studio is quite similar to the standard model, with features such as Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation mode, USB-C lossless playback, a maximum of 40 hours of playback, and Personalized Spatial Audio.

Beats Studio Pro

Titled ‘Beats x Kim’ edition of the Beats Studio Pro is now available to order in select regions, including Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, China, Japan, Germany, France, the UK, Mexico, Canada, and the US. The headphones can also be bought through Amazon in Japan, Mexico, Canada, and the US, and in select Apple Stores worldwide.

