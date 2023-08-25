Beats partner with Olive & June for two new Beats Studio Buds+ colors

Beats by Dre offers two new color options for its Beats Studio Buds+ with an Olive & June collaboration.

Two new Beats Studio Buds+ join the existing roster of colors on Tuesday. Cosmic Pink and Cosmic Silver join Transparent, Ivory, and Black and Gold options. The company often partners with other brands in bringing special editions, in this case, Olive & June. The brand is notably known for its press-on nails, nail polish, and nail care products.

Olive & June will be offering press-on nails and polishes with similar colors to Cosmic Pink and Cosmic Silver on its official website. Emma Chamberlain, a popular influencer and YouTuber, has launched an ad campaign with the theme ‘Experience the beauty of immersive sound.’

The new colored Beats Studio Buds+ will be sold starting September 6 at $169.99. The Beats earbuds feature Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation, as well as a 36-hour battery life with the included case.