Beats partners with Erling Haaland and EA Sports FC

Beats has recently announced a partnership between Erling Haaland and EA Sports FC to come up with new merchandise and content for the EA Sports FC 2024 game.

The ad is nearly 40 seconds in length and shows the footballer using a Beats headphones. As he gets out of the bus, his image is translated into an avatar for the FC 24 game, doing his signature moves and victory poses. Near the end, a call to action says that users can get Haaland as a player and an exclusive Beats Studio Pro Viking Vanity.

The ad says that users can receive Founder status with access to in-game rewards, including a custom Beats Studio made in the Viking theme and unlock Haaland in the Ultimate Team mode. In December, those who are interested can purchase virtual Beats accessories for their players in FC 24 Player Career mode. Becoming a Beats Ambassador is also introduced in the game.