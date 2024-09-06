News

Beats shares Powerbeats Pro 2 Social Media photo

By Samantha Wiley
Beats

Beats has shared a teaser image on social media about the upcoming Powerbeats Pro 2.

In a shared clip on X and Instagram, Beats posted a picture of Shohei Otani, MLB superstar, wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2. The product looked like the Powerbeats Pro but has had a few changes, such as a slimmer and more vertical design. The company did not mention any other details or features in the post, nor did they reveal an exact date of when the earbuds will be available to the public.

Beats

The Powerbeats Pro is a fitness-centric counterpart of the AirPods Pro and has adjustable earhooks that are built in. The current model has the H1 chip, water and sweat resistance, silicone ear tips, and up to 9 hours of battery on a single charge. Since Beats has not made an official announcement yet, we can expect them to reveal bits of information over time.

