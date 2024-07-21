Beats Solo 4 designed with Minecraft theme

The Apple Beats brand has had various partnerships for the past few years with artists, fashion designers, as well as Disney. The latest collaboration is with Minecraft.

For the game’s 15th anniversary, they will launch a Beats Solo 4 special edition headphones with a Minecraft-based design with pixelated patterns in neon green, Minecraft text, and a hidden creeper inside the headband.

With the collaboration, they created an animated short video featuring the latest track made by Imagine Dragons “Wake Up” When purchasing the Special Edition headphones customers will get a code to redeem in-game and receive the headphones in-game for your character.

The Special Edition Beats x Minecraft Headphones cost $199.99, featuring a 3.5mm connection, wired USB-C, 50 hours of battery life, and a similarly Minecraft-themed nylon case.