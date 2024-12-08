Beats Solo Buds receives firmware update

Apple rolled out the first Beats Solo Buds firmware update since their launch in June of this year, with a 3A130 build number, up from firmware 3A112 which was the software the earbuds came with. No information is known yet about what to expect with the new update because Apple does not usually provide any notes about firmware updates for the Beats.

Advertisements

Priced at $80, the Beats Solo Buds are Apple’s most affordable and smallest Beats buds offering an ergonomic design and an acoustic structure that’s custom-built, though it doesn’t have active noise cancellation. To install the update, an iPad, iPhone or Mac must be connected to Wi-Fi and it will be done over the air while the device is charging and within range of Bluetooth. For Android, you need to download the Beats App first then connect your device to a power source to prompt and start the update and receive the latest firmware for the earbuds.