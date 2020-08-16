Beats Solo offers quality tunes at just $230

Beats-branded headphones are definitely valued for money, seeing as they have a lot of features for immersion, music, and content-consumption purposes.

Today, the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones is going for just $229.95, down $70 from its usual price of $299.95 on Amazon. The huge discount makes the world-class product even more affordable, so consider buying it today.

Beats Solo

The wireless headphones has ANC, or Active Noise Cancelling so you can concentrate on your game, TV show or music. If that’s not your cup of tea, simply activate transparency and you’ll be able to hear ambient noise. The headphones has a powerful H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for the ultimate in connectivity.

Solo Pro boasts a whopping 40 hours of playback when you turn off Transparency and Noise Cancelling in a single full charge. As with newer Beats models, you also get a quick charge via Fast Fuel technology.