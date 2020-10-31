Beats Solo Pro falls to just $169 pre-black Friday

If you’ve been keeping tabs with the audio times then you’ll know that Beats is an excellent headphone for bass and quality. Those who can’t wait until Black Friday can snag themselves a Beats Solo Pro at a record low.

Today, the Beats Solo Pro is down to just $169.99, down $129.96 from its original price of $299.95 on Amazon. That’s a 43% discount right there!

Solo Pro is dubbed the ‘Everyday Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone’ and has 3 listening modes- Noise Cancelling, Transparency and Extended Power. It has the vaunted Apple H1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth, which means you have complete power and range for a seamless listening experience.

Battery life maxes out at 40 hours with Extended Power, but you can squeeze a respectable 20 hours on a full charge. When not in use, the headphone can be folded and stashed more easily.

Buy the on-ear headphones for just $169.99 today and don’t miss out on this fantastic deal.