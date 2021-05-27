Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones Nearly Half Off

If your music preference is mainly pronounced bass and deep sounds then the Beats Solo Pro is a recommended buy. Today, it’s down to just $149 from its original price of $300 on Amazon.

The Beats Solo Pro is one of the best portable on-ear headphones around. It sports the Apple H1 headphone chip for seamless connectivity. Newer headphone models have Active Noise Cancelling, and it’s here in full force, as is the Transparency feature that allows you to listen in on your environment as needed.

With ANC or Transparency mode on you can expect the Solo Pro to last up to 22 hours. Without, the headphones work at an amazing 40 hours. It’s also Siri supported and you can make calls using the built-in mic.

The Beats Solo Pro is sure to be your daily driver that delivers pure and clean sound for music, movies and more. At 50 percent off from its usual price, it’s an offer you can’t refuse!