Beats Solo Pro wireless noise-canceling headphones get a $50 discount

Haider Ali Khan
Beats Solo Pro Headphones Gets a $50 Discount

Beats brand offers high-quality audio and hardware, but they’re a little on the pricey side. For this reason, Beats headphones quickly sell out when a promotion appears.

Beats Solo Pro

PreviewProductPrice
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - Black Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - Black $299.95 $249.95 Buy on Amazon

Today, the Beats Solo Pro gets a $50 discount, which brings the price down to just $249.95 on Amazon. It’s an excellent wireless headphone that has a few features you’ll find handy.

For instance, the ANC or Active Noise Cancelling blocks out all external noise, giving you a more immersive and interruption-free experience. You can choose Transparency mode to allow ambient and environmental cues for greater awareness. Turn both of them off and your Beats can last for up to a whopping 40 hours with a single full charge.

The Beats Pro is a shining example of superb audio quality. Fold it up to shut off power, and turn it on by unfolding. You can get 3 hours of playback on just 10 minutes of charge.

Make sure to get yours before the promotion ends!

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp