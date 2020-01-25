Beats Solo Pro wireless noise-canceling headphones get a $50 discount

Beats brand offers high-quality audio and hardware, but they’re a little on the pricey side. For this reason, Beats headphones quickly sell out when a promotion appears.

Beats Solo Pro

Today, the Beats Solo Pro gets a $50 discount, which brings the price down to just $249.95 on Amazon. It’s an excellent wireless headphone that has a few features you’ll find handy.

For instance, the ANC or Active Noise Cancelling blocks out all external noise, giving you a more immersive and interruption-free experience. You can choose Transparency mode to allow ambient and environmental cues for greater awareness. Turn both of them off and your Beats can last for up to a whopping 40 hours with a single full charge.

The Beats Pro is a shining example of superb audio quality. Fold it up to shut off power, and turn it on by unfolding. You can get 3 hours of playback on just 10 minutes of charge.

Make sure to get yours before the promotion ends!