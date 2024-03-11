Beats Studio Buds+ is $40 Off

The Beats Studio Buds+ offers an excellent listening and call experience at just a fraction of the price of a pair of AirPods. Today, it’s down to just $129.99 from its original price of $170 on Amazon.

Beats’ Studio Buds+ is not just for iOS devices but Androids as well, featuring quick-pairing mechanism on both operating systems. You can choose either Transparency mode or Active Noise Cancelling to hear what you want, and more audio playback at up to 36 hours with the charging case. The earbuds come with four silicone tip pairs to fit yours, putting in a seal for excellent acoustic performance.

What’s great about the Buds+ is the 3x larger voice-targeting mics for crystal clear calls and eliminating background noise. It’s also IPX4-rated for water and sweat resistance. Class 1 Bluetooth has better and improved range. Get the discounted Beats Studio Buds+ today!