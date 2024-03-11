News

Beats Studio Buds+ is $40 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds+ offers an excellent listening and call experience at just a fraction of the price of a pair of AirPods. Today, it’s down to just $129.99 from its original price of $170 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Beats Studio Buds + | True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Enhanced Apple & Android Compatibility, Built-in Microphone, Sweat Resistant Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio - Transparent Beats Studio Buds + | True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Enhanced Apple & Android... $169.95 $129.95Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Beats’ Studio Buds+ is not just for iOS devices but Androids as well, featuring quick-pairing mechanism on both operating systems. You can choose either Transparency mode or Active Noise Cancelling to hear what you want, and more audio playback at up to 36 hours with the charging case. The earbuds come with four silicone tip pairs to fit yours, putting in a seal for excellent acoustic performance.

Beats Studio Buds

What’s great about the Buds+ is the 3x larger voice-targeting mics for crystal clear calls and eliminating background noise. It’s also IPX4-rated for water and sweat resistance. Class 1 Bluetooth has better and improved range. Get the discounted Beats Studio Buds+ today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Google Chrome
Google Chrome may soon have Web as Desktop App
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
M3 MacBook Air has faster SSD benchmarks
1 Min Read
iPad
Landscape FaceTime camera may arrive on iPad Pro and iPad Air
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
The 4-Pack Apple AirTag is $21 Off
1 Min Read
PayPal
PayPal business Tap to Pay option now supported on iPhone
1 Min Read
App Store
New document outlines 30-day third-party App Store restrictions
1 Min Read
Epic Games
Epic’s developer account to be restored
1 Min Read
Apple iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe
Gain Massive Savings on the iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch ghost touch issue fixed with watchOS 10.4
1 Min Read
macOS Sonoma 14.4
macOS Sonoma 14.4 launches
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Same day pickup now available for M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The 2020 MacBook Air with M1 Chip is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?