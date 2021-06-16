Beats Studio Buds officially launched

After a few glimpses of the audio product in the wild Beats has finally launched the Beats Studio Buds. Those who are interested can get it today and pick from white, black or red color options and with a price tag of $149.99.

Beats Studio Buds is the direct competitor to the AirPods in terms of design. It’s wire-free and can fit inside the ear without having to use hooks as with the Powerbeats Pro. It has a lower price than the AirPods Pro (which could be a selling point), and it’s considerably lighter and has features such as Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation.

AirPods Pro users will feel right at home with the Studio Buds as it has one-touch pairing and single presses to switch from one mode to another.

Beats Studio Buds offers up to 8 hours of playback on a single full charge, and up to 24 with the included case. It’s available to buy on Apple’s official website.