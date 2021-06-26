Beats Studio Buds now available for $149.99 at Apple stores

Apple has launched its new Beats Studio Buds – a premium wireless audio experience at $149.99 (USD). It features most of the features from the AirPods Pro such as active noise cancellation and transparency mode to hear sounds from around the person. To activate the transparency feature, users will have to press and hold the Beats logo on either of the buds.

While the Beats Studio Buds almost everything from the expensive AirPods Pro which costs $249, they do miss out on some of the features such as automatic switching between devices. The AirPods Pro and even the regular AirPods use Apple’s custom W1 chip and H1 chip for many useful features. The chip also enables the seamless switching between devices.

The Beats Studio Buds works for five hours on a single charge with active noise cancellation turned on. Of course, the earbuds will last longer with active noise cancellation turned off. Apple has added out of the box “Hey Siri” support to the Beats Studio Pro earbuds.

The Beats Studio Buds earbuds are water resistant and sweat resistant with IPX4 rating. Also, they work perfectly well with Apple’s Find My feature which helps locate supported items which could have been misplaced or lost or stolen.

The advantage the Beats Studio Buds has over the AirPods (or even the AirPods Pro) is that the charging case supports USB-C. In the current age, it is easier to charge most of the devices ranging from laptop to earphones with USB-C, as it is an universal charging design. On the other hand, the AirPods and almost all Apple products continue to require charging via the Lightning port, Apple’s proprietary port, which secludes it completely from the market.

The Beats Studio Buds are now available for purchase at select Apple stores in the United States and Canada.