Beats Studio Buds ‘Year of the Tiger’ limited edition launches

Apple has outed a new, limited edition Beats Studio Buds for the Chinese New Year.

The custom Beats Studio Buds features a mostly red design with streaks of gold that mimic a tiger on the charging case and the earbuds themselves. February 1, 2022 is the Lunar New Year and marks the Year of the Tiger.

The ‘Year of the Tiger’ Beats Studio Buds will be available to buy January 1, 2022 in China, with a price tag of 1,099 yuan. It will be exclusively available only in the region, and the price is roughly the same as a regular Studio Buds.

In Japan, Apple is giving away a limited edition AirTag as part of its New Year promo. The first 20k customers in the region who buys an iPhone SE, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 will get the AirTag. Also, Apple is giving away gift cards for qualified purchases.